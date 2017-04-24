Astronaut breaks record for most time in space by American

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press Published:
Peggy Whitson
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station, waves from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 spaceship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. On Thursday, March 30, 2017, Whitson set a record for the most spacewalks by a woman, eight, as she works on preparations for a new docking port on the ISS. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronaut Peggy Whitson has another record under her space belt.

Early Monday, the International Space Station commander surpassed the record of 534 days, two hours and 48 minutes for most accumulated time in orbit by an American. That record was set last year by Jeffrey Williams.

Whitson already was the world’s most experienced spacewoman and female spacewalker and, at 57, the oldest woman in space. By the time she returns to Earth in September, she’ll have logged 666 days in orbit over three flights.
As part of the celebration, Whitson is getting a special phone call. President Donald Trump will speak to Whitson from the Oval Office, along with his daughter Ivanka and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

The world record — 879 days — is held by Russian Gennady Padalka.