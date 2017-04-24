Judge hearing motion to remove Burfoot from office

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A judge could officially remove suspended Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot from office during a hearing today.

Burfoot is serving a six-year sentence at Northern Neck Regional Jail for public corruption and perjury.

A Norfolk judge in February ruled in favor of a petition by Ronald Batliner to suspend Burfoot until the appeals process played out.

Amelia Ortega, the city’s deputy treasurer, was appointed to serve as acting treasurer. The seat is up for election in November.

Defense attorney Andrew Sacks is planning to appeal the six-year sentence.

Burfoot maintained his innocence when he self-surrendered to federal court last Wednesday to begin serving his sentence.

10 On Your Side will have updates on Monday’s hearing on air and online.