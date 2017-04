NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car accident Monday morning on E. 27th Street in Norfolk knocked down power lines and caused a road closure.

Norfolk police said in a tweet that power lines were down on 27th due to a single-vehicle crash. A traffic light was out at 27th and Monticello Avenue because of the crash.

Dominion Virginia Power crews were called to the scene. It was immediately unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

