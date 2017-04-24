1 taken to hospital after accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A van overturned in an accident in Virginia Beach on Monday.

The accident happened at 3:22 p.m. at Indian Lakes Boulevard and Westerly Lakes Drive.

Police say a Honda CRV was heading eastbound on Westerly, crossing Indian Lakes Boulevard when the driver disregarded a stop sign.

A Chevy Express van traveling on Indian Lakes hit the Honda and overturned.

No one in the van was hurt. The driver of the Honda CRV was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.