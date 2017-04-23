Woman displaced after kitchen fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A kitchen fire has displaced a woman on St. Albans Drive on Sunday.

Fire officials say they received the call at 12:25 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. A woman was out of the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to make entry into the home and extinguish the fire within 5 to 10 minutes.

The woman in the home told crews paper products were left on the stove that caught on fire.

There were no injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist the woman.