Virginia Beach 5k honors fallen heroes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Organizers of the Valor Forever 5K honored the family of fallen State Trooper Chad Dermyer, Sunday morning at the Oceanfront.

Organizers presented an “honor and sacrifice” flag to his wife. Dermyer died last year during a shooting in Richmond. He was a marine and a police officer in Newport News.

The event also recognized the sacrifice law enforcement make for the community every

“I think it’s important because right now across the country there’s been a lot of attack on law enforcement agents and over the years on active duty military,” says Jimi Partyka, who organized the event.

Three men who are part of SWAT in the Portsmouth Police Department also ran in the race. They had a similar message. They say the everyday dangers of the job can sometimes be overlooked.

“I think it’s important that we come out here and one – show the families of lost heroes that we’re obviously a big community supporting them, but as well it’s a reminder that this is a very serious job,” says Portsmouth Police SWAT Officer Ed Roesch.

Those SWAT members actually ran the race with gas masks on. They said it feels like breathing through a straw, but they wanted the added challenge.