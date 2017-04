NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after three people were stabbed on Granby Street, early Sunday.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 1:43 a.m. for the stabbing in the 400 block of Granby Street.

All three victims suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.