SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with weapons charges.

Deputies are looking for Horace Lee Thomas III. Thomas is wanted in reference to felony weapons charges.

The sheriff’s office says if you see Thomas do not approached him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Thomas, call the Surry County Sheriffs Office at 757-294-5264 or call 911.

