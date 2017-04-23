Solid QB play highlights Virginia Tech Spring game

BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – A.J. Bush, Hendon Hooker, and Josh Jackson all received reps in Virginia Tech’s annual Spring football game, and while none of the contenders for starting quarterback separated himself, all of them showed big-play ability and fairly consistent play.

Unofficially, Hooker, a freshman, had the best day, completing 10-of-11 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Keane. Bush, a transfer from Nebraska, hit 4 of 6 passes for 70 yards, while last year’s backup Jackson completed 4 of 8 for 67 yards, and led a scoring drive capped off by D.J. Reid’s touchdown.

“What I take away is that we have a lot of work to do,” said Tech’s head man Justin Fuente. “This is a long process to get ready for our first game and we’ve got a lot of work to do in all areas. There’s going to be a batch of freshman coming in in the summer time that we have to get up to speed and get ready to go. ”

Another bright spot was the return of cornerback Brandon Fayscon, who intercepted a Hooker pass in his return from a injury-riddled last few seasons. The Hokies now break until Fall camp opens up in August. They’re season opener will be Sunday, Sept. 3 against West Virginia at FedEx Field.