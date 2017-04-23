Shocking video shows toddler tumble out of moving bus

A 4-year-old girl is already out of the hospital and is said to be in good shape after she fell out of a moving church bus. The driver of the bus was not immediately aware of what happened but returned 15 minutes later, the “Today” show reported.

A volunteer firefighter’s dashcam caught the moment the girl fell out of the bus. Ryan Ciampoli says the girl was unconcious at first but started to wake up as he approached her.

Ciampoli, a licensed EMT, says he wouldn’t normally move someone with a traumatic injury, but he was worried about the girl being on hot pavement and in the middle of the road.

The girl’s parents say she has a broken jaw but will make a full recovery.