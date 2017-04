NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Sandbar Grill and Pub Saturday night.

Dispatch said the call came in at 11:47 p.m. for a stabbing in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.