ODU football wraps up Spring practice, Wilder thrilled about team’s depth

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old dominion University football team wrapped up Spring camp with its second scrimmage, or its 15th practice. Bobby Wilder likes to consider it his team’s 30th Spring practice, given the 15 extra practices his team earned for making a bowl game last season.

Those extra practices have paid dividends, according to Wilder. “We’re stronger, we’re faster, most depth we’ve ever had,” he said. “We’ve never had this much depth as a program, and that’s in all three phases. That’s special teams, defense and offense.”

As is usually the case, most of the focus has been on the quarterbacks. Redshirt-freshman Drayton Arnold and sophomore Blake LaRussa out of Virginia Beach (Bishop Sullivan Catholic) are the top two contenders at the moment, with LaRussa likely the top candidate heading into fall camp. Wilder says the two have been through more situational football than any other quarterbacks in the program’s eight-year history.

“We got a couple quarterbacks that haven’t played much football. Every dynamic situation is critical for them; every end of half, every end of game,” said Wilder. “We did more this Spring of those situations then we did in our first eight years of football here because they need all that.”

The team is now finished with football until fall camp opens in August. The Monarchs open up their 2017 season at home against Albany.