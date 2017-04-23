Obama to visit Richmond this fall as part of speaker series

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will visit Virginia’s capital city this fall.

Obama is scheduled to speak at the Richmond Forum on Nov. 18. Organizers say Obama will present remarks and participate in a question-and-answer session.

The former president’s speech will open the 32nd season of the Richmond Forum, a speaker series held at the Altria Theatre.

Other speakers next season include Glenn Close, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Powers and MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough.