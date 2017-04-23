JCC home of former fire department president damaged after fire

JAMES CITY, COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The house of the past president of the James City Bruton Volunteer Fire Department was damaged during a fire early Saturday morning.

James City Bruton Volunteer Fire Department crews, along with crews from New Kent and James City County responded to a house fire in the 9400 block of Richmond Road around 3 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in the kitchen and utility room. A pet dog was also in the house while searching the home, but firefighters removed it and it is now in stable condition.

The damage appears to be large due to extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the house. Officials believe it was accidental but the cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries.

The homeowner, Edith Stewart, was involved in establishing the Bruton Fire Department’s ladies auxiliary. Her husband, Richard Stewart, served as president of the department from 1967 to 1997. He passed away in 2014.