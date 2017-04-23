Hickory Ridge Farm reopens following tornado

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Hickory Ridge Farm held its first big strawberry picking on Saturday.

The farm had heavy damage from an EF-O tornado that touched down in the hickory area of Chesapeake on April 6.

“I am in shock, but I stand on what I believe, and that is with God and God has a plan. I don’t know what it is, but it will be OK,” owner Robin Pierce said after the tornado. “The main thing is the structure we lost, we can set up with a tent and sell strawberries.”

Pierce said at the time of the tornado that the farm’s opening day would still go on schedule, despite the damage.

Pierce said that next weekend will be their full offering that includes hayrides, pony rides, food vendors and face painting.