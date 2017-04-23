DMV accidently reinstates 13k drivers licenses after system glitch

RICHMOND, Va. (WSLS) – Thousands of suspended Virginia licenses were accidentally reinstated after a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Many drivers in the commonwealth received notices in the mail this month that their fees were paid up and they could drive again, only to find that it was a mistake.

DMV spokesperson Pam Goheen confirmed 13,000 orders of suspension were sent out between April 6 and April 19 that were incorrect. She says that during a routine system update, indicators were turned off meaning a portion of those 13-thousand people were

“There are additional requirements that are statutory that need to be met and we’re going to make sure they have that information so they can get their licenses reinstated,” Goheen said.

Goheen says the glitch has been fixed and customers will be notified with new letters in the mail.

Law enforcement has been notified of the mistake.

Any drivers with questions or concerns should call or visit a DMV office.