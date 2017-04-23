Coast Guard medevacs man from ship near Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship near Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Sector Hampton Roads received notification from the cruise ship Carnival Pride at about 8:42 p.m. for a 58-year-old male passenger who was having a heart attack.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and arrived on scene with Carnival Pride east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

The helicopter crew airlifted the man to Norfolk International Airport. He was later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“As a result of close teamwork and coordination among federal, state and local partners, we were able to safely deliver this gentleman to higher medical care by the fastest means possible in less than optimal weather conditions,” said Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads. “We hope for his full medical recovery and quick return to family.”