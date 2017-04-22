Woman hit and killed in Hampton parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a woman died from her injuries after being hit in a parking lot in the 400 block of Woodview Lane, early Saturday morning.

Dispatch received multiple calls just after 2:00 a.m. for a car versus pedestrian accident. Officers found a woman in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. Medics took her to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Upon investigation, police determined the victim was in the parking lot when she was hit by a white Dodge sedan. The car fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next-of-kin are notified.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.