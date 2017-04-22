William & Mary approves budget for 2017-18

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The College of William & Mary approved their budget for the 2017-2018 school year on Friday.

As part of their our-year tuition guarantee for in-state students, rates for Virginia students remain constant through all four years. The adopted budget includes no tuition increases for rising in-state sophomores, juniors or seniors.

In November, the School Board set the four-year guaranteed tuition for incoming in-state freshman students at $16,370, which is 4.4 percent higher from the tuition charged to last year’s incoming class.

The tuition reset percentage increase for incoming in-state freshmen represents the smallest increase since the William & Mary Promise was adopted by the Board in 2013. In-state freshmen entering in fall 2018 will pay the equivalent of an annual tuition increase of just over 1 percent per year.

The faculty will see an increase in their pay including a 3 percent one that is required by the state of Virginia, and another merit-based one for certain faculty and staff.