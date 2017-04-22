Virginia GOP candidates for governor argue over electability

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — The three Republicans running for governor in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial contest are arguing over who is the most electable statewide candidate.

The trio squared off at debate Saturday in Goochland organized by a tea party group, the third and final debate all candidates plan to attend before the June primary.

Ed Gillespie, a prominent national Republican who has a large edge in fundraising, pitched himself as a party unifier.

Outspoken conservative Corey Stewart said he’s proven he could win statewide by winning local elections in a Democratic-leaning Northern Virginia county.

And state Sen. Frank Wagner touted his military service and connections to the Hampton Roads area.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states electing new governors this year and they could provide a window into President Trump’s popularity.