Vice President Pence to speak at Newport News Shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –  The Newport News Shipyard announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the shipyard on April 29.

According to a release, Vice President Pence will be be a keynote speaker for the USS Indiana Christening Ceremony.

Diane Donald, sponsor of the USS Indiana and wife of Adm. Kirk Donald (U.S. Navy, Ret.), will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the submarine’s to christen the submarine.

The ceremony will not be open to the public, but shipyard parent Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide a live broadcast to news outlets via satellite. The company will also provide a webcast. The event will start at 11 a.m.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for more details.

 

 