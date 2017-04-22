Veritas Collegiate basketball team beats China team

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Veritas Collegiate Academy’s High School basketball team defeated the number one ranked team in China on Tuesday.

The Veritas Spartans took on Zhongguancun High School Team, who was ranked #1 in Beijing, and #4 in the Nation, defeating them 46-45 in a huge international upset.

The team had a phenomenal year, and ended the season 16-1 in conference play, and 4-0 in the post season.

Veritas Collegiate Academy expanded their curriculum into China as part of the growing demand for American education in the country last year.