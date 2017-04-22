USS Vella Gulf set for deployment Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Vella Gulf will leave Naval Station Norfolk Sunday for a deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleets area of operation.

The USS Vella Gulf last deployed in March, 2014 after a 6 month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, where the crew took part in maritime security operations and conducted 15 port visits.

The USS Vella Gulf, along with the USS Leyte Gulf, and the guided-missile destroyers USS James E. Williams and USS Oscar Austin completed a live-fire missile exercise off the coast of North Carolina exercise on Feb. 4.