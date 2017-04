PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – High School All-Americans, a basketball Hall of Fame-r, and cameras aplenty as Allen Iverson’s first ever All-Star weekend wrapped up with the inaugural Roundball ¬†Classic at Churchland High School.

Given the final score- Team Honor topped Team Loyalty 198-152- it wasn’t hard to spot one of the nation’s top 24 seniors making an eye-opening dunk.