NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Tim Kaine was on hand for the 11th Annual Tasta of India event at Old Dominion University early Saturday.

Senator Kaine spoke at the opening ceremony of the festival. The festival, which Kaine has attended in previous years, is a celebration of the Indian American community featuring food, dance, and other cultural events.

Attorney General Mark Herring was also on hand for the event.