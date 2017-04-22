Police Board clears officer in Keith Scott shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (NBC) – A North Carolina Police Board has determined that an officer followed proper procedure in the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott last September.

The report said that Officer Brentley Vinson’s use of deadly force was justified and his actions were consistent with North Carolina law, which means he will not face internal discipline.

It was announced last November that no charges would be filed against the officer.

According to the district attorney, Scott was armed with a handgun and Vinson feared he would shoot.

The fatal shooting of Scott sparked several days of riots and unrest in Charlotte.