Police Board clears officer in Keith Scott shooting

NBC Published:
A protester walks in front of a line of police officers blocking the access road to I-277 on the third night of protests in Charlotte, N.C. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, following Tuesday's fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, NC (NBC) – A North Carolina Police Board has determined that an officer followed proper procedure in the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott last September.

The report said that Officer Brentley Vinson’s use of deadly force was justified and his actions were consistent with North Carolina law, which means he will not face internal discipline.

It was announced last November that no charges would be filed against the officer.

According to the district attorney, Scott was armed with a handgun and Vinson feared he would shoot.

The fatal shooting of Scott sparked several days of riots and unrest in Charlotte.