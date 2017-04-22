Man dies after being shot in the head in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man has died after being shot in the head in in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.
According to police, the call came in at 5:51 p.m. Upon arrival, a 32-year-old Newport News man was located who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died from his injuries.
The only suspect information provided was a black male wearing camouflage pants.
