Man dies after being shot in the head in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a man has died after being shot in the head in in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.

According to police, the call came in at 5:51 p.m. Upon arrival, a 32-year-old Newport News man was located who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died from his injuries.

The only suspect information provided was a black male wearing camouflage pants.

