Hundreds gather for Norfolk ‘March for Science’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As groups across the country gather for science marches on Earth Day, a group locally also held a rally and march.

It was a celebration of science that filled The Plot in downtown Norfolk early Saturday morning.

“Science isn’t one thing for one person, science is for everybody,” said Elizabeth Gordon, one of the co-founders of the event. She and Charles Abadam decided to plan the local march after learning about the one in Washington, D.C.. They hoped something close by would encourage people to get outside and get involved.

Abadam said, “There are scientists everywhere. There are people who want to be included in this. They want to get out of the labs and into the street.”

The crowd, filled with both young and old, wore shirts and carried signs showing why they were there. Some signs made a political statement, but Gordon says fighting along party lines wasn’t their goal. She said, “I absolutely feel like Earth Day is becoming a partisan thing and that’s why we’re here. Because we really don’t think Earth Day should be something that one party supports and another party doesn’t support. We all live on the same planet, and we don’t have another chance to live on another planet.”

The crowd heard from five speakers, including professors from Old Dominion University and Hampton University, who all shared a passion for science.

“Science needs to be funded, and science needs to be supported by everyone and celebrated because science is everywhere,” said Abadam.

The group finished the day by marching up Granby Street. Their final stop was O’Connor Brewery.