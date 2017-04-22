Coast Guard medevacs man off cruise ship near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard responded to medevac a man from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast Friday.

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth were notified by the 1068-foot cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway at 4:25 p.m. that a 60-year-old male passenger was reportedly experiencing kidney failure.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, and met the Norwegian Breakaway approximately 120 miles southeast of Wilmington.

The crew hoisted the man to the helicopter and took him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington to be treated.

“The crews from Air Station Elizabeth City as well as the 5th District Command Center team seamlessly worked together to carry out a successful offshore hoist,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Barbay, operations unit controller for the case. “It was our priority to deliver the man to medical care as quickly and safely as possible.”