Bystander shot after witnessing argument in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 31-year-old man was shot in his leg after witnessing an argument near the 4200 block of Roanoke Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh. Officers responded and found several gun casings. The victim stated he was visiting his girlfriend when he saw a group of people arguing outside. Shortly after, shots were fired and the victim realized he was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no suspect information to release at this time while the investigation continues.

