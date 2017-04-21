York authorities seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County authorities are seeking an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted on numerous charges.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Richard Alvin Massengill is wanted for several counts of abduction and strangulation as well as several counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and brandishing a firearm.

Authorities say Massengill frequents Newport News, Hampton, York and James City County. The circumstances surrounding the charges have not been released.

Call 91 if you see Massengill. If you know anything about him, call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com for updates.