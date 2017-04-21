Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office swears in 13 new deputies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office held its 40th Basic Academy graduation ceremony Friday, welcoming 13 new deputies.

Nearly half of the graduates have college degrees, ranging from associate’s to master’s degrees, and a third served in the military. They come from as far away as Washington state and have varied past careers that include working in mental health, construction and private security. Three have previous law enforcement experience.

The deputies went through 16 weeks of training on things like Virginia law, ethics, cultural diversity, firearms, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operations and first aid.

The graduates also completed rigorous physical fitness training.

They each successfully met the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ requirements for graduation and have received their Basic Jailer and Civil Process certifications.

“Without one another, we could not have made it through,” said Deputy Andrew Schule, the class president. “Today is not the end

of our journey, but only the beginning.”

The deputies will be assigned to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. This class brings the number of active, sworn Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies to 419.

Sheriff Ken Stolle congratulated the graduates and told them they will play an essential role upholding the rule of law and instilling confidence in the criminal justice system.

“Knowledge is the most important tool or weapon that you could ever possess,” he said. “With the proper knowledge and training you can solve any problem. What we try to provide you with in the academy is the basic, fundamental knowledge that you need to become a deputy. … Never stop learning.”

Sheriff Stolle also gave each graduate three tasks: be a model citizen, base your life on principles of moral integrity and don’t lose your common sense.

“I can’t think of a greater honor to be bestowed upon you or a greater responsibility to bear than to be a deputy sheriff, a law enforcement officer, who’s entrusted with the protection of the citizens of our community,” he said. “I thank you for your commitment and I want to congratulate you for what you’ve accomplished.”