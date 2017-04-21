Virginia Beach man caught with loaded gun at ORF

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint Thursday morning.

TSA stopped a Virginia Beach when they spotted the 45 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets as it was going through the checkpoint x-ray machine.

TSA officers immediately contacted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police.

This was the third gun caught at a Norfolk airport checkpoint so far in 2017. TSA officers stopped 14 passengers with firearms at Norfolk International in 2016.

Find out how to properly travel with a firearm here.