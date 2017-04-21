Video: Baby hippo takes a shower at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Fiona the hippo discovered a nice new place to relax at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden several days ago — the shower!

As the Zoo explains on Facebook, Fiona walks to get weighed every morning and then goes to the kitchen, where she has breakfast — which is about 60 ounces of formula.

Her care team allows her to “explore the Fiona-proofed areas of the building,” and the little hippo wandered into the dive room shower and stood there.

Her caretaker turned on the water to allow her to play for a while — and then, she took a nap with the water running!