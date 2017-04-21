Defense rests in civil trial of retired Norfolk police officer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The defense of a retired Norfolk police officer facing a lawsuit in a 2013 shooting incident has rested its case.

Neal Robertson is faced with a $10 million lawsuit from Marius Mitchell, who claims the retired office was negligent and used excessive force when he shot him in 2013.

Dash cam video showed in court earlier this week shows Mitchell stumble out of a police car covered in blood.

Attorneys for Robertson claims Mitchell got into his unmarked police cruiser, and that Robertson was being dragged by the vehicle before he fired his gun.

However, Mitchell claims he was getting out of his car at a 7-Eleven when he was ordered by someone with a gun to get back in his car.

He says he was scared and ran away.

Jurors heard testimony Thursday that Mitchell had his hands up at the time of the shooting. Both Mitchell and Robertson were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Lawyers for Mitchell rested their case on Thursday.

