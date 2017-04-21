Report: One dead after accident at MLK Expressway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – State Police are on scene for a fatal crash that happened off the Martin Luther King Expressway.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:59 a.m. for an accident that occurred on Columbus Avenue near the MLK Expressway.

Sources tell 10 On Your Side’s Rico Bush that a driver was going on I-264 eastbound onto the MLK Expressway. At one point, the driver hit the jersey wall and was ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The on-ramp of the MLK westbound at I-264 eastbound was blocked due to the crash but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

10 On Your Side’s Rico Bush is at the scene and working to learn more.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.