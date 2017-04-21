Razor issues recall for Ripstiks after reports of injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Before you child gets on a Razor Ripstik you might want to check to see if it is under a recall.

Razor is recalling around 158,000 of their Ripstik electric motorized caster boards due to a fall hazard. The company has received more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up, resulting in four injuries.

The caster boards were sold nationwide from Feburary 2016 through this month.

Consumers should stop using them and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit. You find more information on Razor’s website.