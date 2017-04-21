Portsmouth conducting bi-annual community health survey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you live in Portsmouth, you may be getting a knock on your door next week.

The city announced Thursday that is is conducting its third bi-annual community health survey.

The Portsmouth Health Department is teaming up with the Portsmouth Medical Reserve Corp to survey residents in 40 neighborhoods.

City officials say the survey will look at nutrition, physical activity, tobacco use, mental health literacy and various other aspects.

Survey data will help officials guide decisions on programs to improve the health of Portsmouth citizens.

Teams will be knocking on residents’ doors April 24 through April 27. City officials say they will be identified by light-blue “health department” vests and ID badges.

The teams will be in neighborhoods between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the above dates.