Police: Third suspect charged in Williamsburg hotel robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police say the third suspect in an April 11 robbery at a hotel has been identified as a juvenile from Hampton.

Two other suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with this robbery.

Police say the juvenile is being charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Kwamen Jaquan Osborne, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is facing charges of robbery and conspiracy. Juwan Synquez Brown was taken in to custody earlier in the week.

