Pickup truck driver dies after hitting Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Days after running into a home in Suffolk, the driver of a pickup truck died Friday morning at the hospital.

Police identified the man as 84-year-old John E. Groves.

The accident happened on Monday in the 3300 block of Holland Road.

Police say a Ford F-150 was driving on Holland and tried to make a right turn when it was hit in the rear by a tractor-trailer, causing the F-150 to hit a home.

At the time, police said the driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.