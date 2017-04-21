Ocean View beach replenishment more than halfway done, Army Corps says

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a $34.5 million beach replenishment project in Ocean View is more than halfway complete.

The Army Corps. Norfolk District released photos on Facebook Friday of crews working on the project.

Once complete, the replenishment is expected to add 1.2 million cubic yards of sand in an area between tip of Willoughby Spit, near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, to the Little Creek Inlet.

Officials say it will widen the beach by 60 feet, and build it up to five feet higher than the lowest point of the water. It is expected to be completed in May.

The Army Corps. has posted a few videos on its page showing work on the project.