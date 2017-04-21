Newport News gang member sentenced to 30 years in prison

Related Coverage Former school security officer convicted of murder, racketeering and more

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for his involvement in the Black P-Stones gang.

30-year-old Desmond Finnell was a lieutenant in the Black P-Stones gang headed by Michael Hopson between 2007 and 2010. Finnell was responsible for multiple shootings in Newport News and Hampton as part of his P-Stones gang activity.

Prosecutors say the Black P-Stones were involved in the distribution of narcotics, multiple robberies and the deaths of at least three people.

Finnell pleaded guilty in November 2016. On Nov. 28, 2010, Finnell lured Ernest “Critter” Crudup to a location in Newport News where he shot him to death, as he believed Crudup robbed him of between 15 and 20 pounds of marijuana.