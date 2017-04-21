Navy League of Hampton Roads holds Congressional Roundtable Luncheon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia congressmen came together Friday to answer questions from Hampton Roads residents.

The Navy League of Hampton Roads held a Congressional Roundtable Luncheon in Virginia Beach.

Representatives Bobby Scott, Rob Wittman and Scott Taylor were all in attendance at the Westin Hotel in Town Center. Their discussion ranged from topics like the military to the deadline on the federal budget.

“I think the likelihood of a government shutdown — I think the chances of that are remote,” Congressman Bobby Scott said. “Unfortunately, what will happen is a continuing resolution, which is a temporary spending. The problem is that you can not do any long-term planning.”

In military talks, 10 On Your Side reported the Florida delegation is pushing to build an aircraft carrier base and bring an aircraft carrier from our area. Congressman Scott Taylor says that’s not going to happen.