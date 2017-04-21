Meeting scheduled for proposed modification to Rodanthe Bridge project

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina transportation officials are holding a public meeting next week to talk about a proposed design modification at the south end of the Rodanthe Bridge.

NCDOT officials and design team representatives will be on-hand to talk about the modification, answer questions and take comments from the public.

Officials say the proposed “jug handle” bridge will be a long-term solution to help keep the vulnerable North Carolina Highway 12 open.

It is planned to be built over the Pamlico Sound between N.C. 12 in the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The project has garnered vocal protests from residents in Rodanthe.

A group in the Outer Banks recently sued state and federal officials over the project, claiming that they did not do a full review of the environmental impacts of the bridge.

Construction on the bridge is slated to begin in early 2018, according to the project website.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center.