PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The weather is perfect for many activities right now in Hampton Roads but especially kite flying! Fort Monroe is inviting the public to come take advantage of the open space and waterfront breezes this weekend.

Kite Flying Day

Sunday from Noon to 4pm, Rain Date is May 7th

Continental Park at Fort Monroe

Free & Open to Everyone

For more information, call (757) 722-FORT or visit FMAuthority.com