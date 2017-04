NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is in Norfolk today to talk about the fight against opioid and heroin abuse in the commonwealth.

Herring’s talk was part of the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Spring Conference. More than 1,000 people died in Virginia last year from opioid and heroin overdoses.

