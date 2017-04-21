Man found shot in Hampton, homicide investigation underway

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot.

Police officials initially tweeted that investigators were on the scene of a death investigation, before it was confirmed as a homicide.

Hampton police spokeswoman Ashley Jenrette said officers were called to Catalpa Avenue for a male who was laying outside an alleyway at 11:26 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second homicide investigated by police in the last 24 hours.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide were immediately unclear.

Stay with WAVY for updates to this breaking news.