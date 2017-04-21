French aerobatic jet team to operate out of Naval Station Norfolk next week

Video of Patrouille de France as they fly over Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Friday, April 21. Video courtesy Michael Ganoe, Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — France’s aerobatic jet team, Patrouille de France, will operate out of Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk from April 26 through April 30.

The City of Norfolk says nearby residents may see and hear the jets during their five day stay.

The team’s maneuvers are similar to those of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. During their performances, the jets use red, white and blue smoke.

Patrouille de France flew over Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Friday, April 21.

“We are honored to have the Patrouille de France visiting Norfolk,” the city said in a news release Friday. “This is the first time in over three decades the team has performed in the United States, and it is here this month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I and support the city’s annual NATO Fest.”

