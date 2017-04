NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers should expect major delays on Interstate 64 west at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Friday.

The right lane of the tunnel is closed for emergency lighting repairs. The closure is expected to last about 30 minutes.

Traffic is getting by in the left lane.

VDOT says a vehicle sheered part of the lighting equipment inside the tunnel. There was no other damage to the tunnel.

