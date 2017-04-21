Drug dealer who transported cocaine, heroine to Norfolk sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A drug dealer who transported cocaine and heroin from New York to Norfolk was sentenced this week to 24 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Authorities say 27-year-old Adrian Paulino pleaded guilty in December to charges of distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine and one kilogram or more of heroin.

Paulino and his associates reportedly used various vehicles with secret compartments to transport the drugs from New York to Norfolk during.

The group of conspirators used an apartment on West Little Creek Road in Norfolk as a “stash house” for cocaine and heroin, authorities say.

They would then go back to New York with large sums of cash.

Authorities say this happened between December of 2013 and May of 2015. A few traffic stops led authorities to the discovery of drugs this group dealt as well as crash it made.

Pocomoke City Police caught Paulino speeding in December of 2013 on U.S. Route 13 North in Maryland. A search of his car revealed $64,000.

In March of 2015, a Worcester County (Maryland) Sheriff’s deputy caught a car for speeding where Paulino was a passenger. Police found $280,000 in cash that was hidden in several secret compartments.

One of Paulino’s associates was stopped by Virginia State Police two months later, just past the south terminus of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Authorities say search of their car led to the discovery of 3.6 kilograms of cocaine and 1.9 kilograms of heroin. Norfolk police searched the stash house later that day and found 138 grams of heroin and 184 grams of cocaine.